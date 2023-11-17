Previous
The winner by boxplayer
The winner

We have so many beautiful glasses - this one was this evening's winner, a lovely design by Iittala.

Worked from home, eyes often drifting to the bright sunny autumnal day outside - cold though. Finished quite late near 7 working on a project.

Cooked supper from Rukmini Iyer's India Express - some good recipes in there. This one a prawn and coconut curry with a nice spice base of cardamom, cloves and cinnamon. Watched Living with Bill Nighy - a beautifully made sad film though at the same time very life affirming.

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Yep, like the design on this one.
November 17th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Cheers
November 17th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
But this one’s ok. Enjoy the wine.
November 17th, 2023  
