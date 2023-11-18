Cretan colour and light

At the John Craxton: A Modern Odyssey exhibition at the Pallant House Gallery. Fabulous colourful paintings of Cretan landscapes, people, cats and .. er... goats. My favourite quote from the notes: "Craxton would become a consummate portraitist of goats." Now there's a worthy ambition realised.
Seemingly still rather unfashionable here and better known for illustrating Patrick Leigh Fermor's epic travel books - I found it hilarious the way a couple of exhibition reviews I read were desperately trying hard not to come out full on and say how much they loved it.
A lovely day out in Chichester for an overdue catch-up with T and S who've been having a rough time with health, aging parent and flat woes. Grabbed a delicious veggie sausage bap with tea at the station and met H on the train out (using our senior railcards for the first time) and T and S met us at Chichester. Emerged into the mizzly day - the early rain did eventually die off and though mild, it remained gloomy through the day.
Tea and toasted teacake in the gallery café before a good two hours of looking at the beautiful paintings and also the odd illustration. Bought the book and found our regular Angela Harding advent calendar - the start of an expensive afternoon of shopping.
Lunch in the vegetarian café, yummy parsnip and thyme pie with salads before the shops - always love a mooch around Chichester's shops. Went mad in Seasalt - new trousers, cord tunic and a velvet dress - bought Christmassy things in lovely gift shop Winter Moon and finished up in Lakeland for more foodie things.
Walked back to T and S's for crumpets, carrot cake and gin - giving T his birthday present. Long trip home after, rather exhausted.