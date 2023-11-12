Hydrangea on the terrace

Such hardy shrubs - lovely to see brightening up an autumn terrace. Not so sunny day - odd light rainy patches through the day. Cycled to a local craft market - this one held in hipster hangar hangout Big Penny Social so there was a little queue by the time I arrived just after 11.
A fairly interesting range of the usual - candles, cards, textiles, ceramics. Found some useful things for the present box. Cycled back to prepare tonight's supper of halloumi peppers and homemade chips and sit cosy in the sitting room playing with photos.