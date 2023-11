Hydrangea on the terrace

Such hardy shrubs - lovely to see brightening up an autumn terrace. Not so sunny day - odd light rainy patches through the day. Cycled to a local craft market - this one held in hipster hangar hangout Big Penny Social so there was a little queue by the time I arrived just after 11.A fairly interesting range of the usual - candles, cards, textiles, ceramics. Found some useful things for the present box. Cycled back to prepare tonight's supper of halloumi peppers and homemade chips and sit cosy in the sitting room playing with photos.Lights https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-12 12 November 2023Walthamstow E17