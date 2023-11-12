Previous
Hydrangea on the terrace

Such hardy shrubs - lovely to see brightening up an autumn terrace. Not so sunny day - odd light rainy patches through the day. Cycled to a local craft market - this one held in hipster hangar hangout Big Penny Social so there was a little queue by the time I arrived just after 11.

A fairly interesting range of the usual - candles, cards, textiles, ceramics. Found some useful things for the present box. Cycled back to prepare tonight's supper of halloumi peppers and homemade chips and sit cosy in the sitting room playing with photos.

Lights https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-12

12 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Bill Davidson
Nice shot….. my hydrangea doesn’t seem very hardy.
November 12th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Still full of colour! Lovely shot!
November 12th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Neat dof, composition
November 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Still going strong.
November 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
November 12th, 2023  
