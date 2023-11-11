Brown Boots matinée

Previous
Super talented duo Brown Boots did a matinée concert in Camden Town today. Lovely afternoon drinking beer and the odd cocktail plus samosas listening to their foot tapping tunes. Anna, S and C, and Elena also turned up.

Earlier a very nice halloumi brunch with M before she left to see an exhibition at Tate Britain - we hadn't realised the Pro-Palestine march was due to go that way.

Dave and I were tempted to give up our afternoon plans and join also, but didn't. To be clear, because too many people want to use what is going on for their own agendas, our aim along with so many peaceful others would have been to demonstrate against the ongoing suffering of countless ordinary innocent civilians, not against the existence of the state of Israel. Just putting that out there.

Back now grateful for our peaceful home and enormous privileges.

11 November 2023
Camden Town NW1
Boxplayer

Casablanca ace
Well said. Ongoing suffering is the issue. I love Israel from having visited and danced there. Complex issues in the region but exactly as you say, people hijack the situation with their own agendas.

This shot is fabulous. I love the facial expressions, so full of life.
November 11th, 2023  
