Stopping for a drink

These greylags were stopped by the side of the road drinking from a puddle. They weren't particularly perturbed by my presence as I passed on my way through the parks and into the office.
Not supposed to be particularly rainy but I caught light showers both before and after work, getting damp as I couldn't be bothered to forage for my brolly.
Met Grace after work at the Queen's Arms and it was a lot busier than when we'd been there last in August - Thursday is the new Friday after all. We perched on bar stools catching up with a kir royale and a negroni for a while before I checked my apps for eating opportunities nearby.
There was space at the Iberia Georgian restaurant by the tube so we thought we'd give it a go and it was superb. A menu of interesting eastern specialities - started with a selection of odd vegetable pâtés involving leeks, carrots, beetroots and spinach, along with cheese stuffed mushrooms. Mains for Grace of pork and bean stew with pickles and a delicious whole trout with plum sauce for me. Shared a honey cake after.