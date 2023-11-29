Previous
Mulled wine and mince pies by boxplayer
Christmas starting early for Dave, auntie R and I at the Old Vic to see Christopher Eccleston in A Christmas Carol.

29 November 2023
Waterloo SE1
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
