Red and gold by boxplayer
333 / 365

Red and gold

Very nice Christmas display in Balthazar in Covent Garden.

Met auntie R at the Old Vic this afternoon to see their traditional A Christmas Carol this year starring an excellent snarling Christopher Eccleston as Scrooge. There were mince pies, mulled wine, snow from the ceiling and tears.

Went to Balthazar after for a lovely meal of escargots and cod, and risotto and rum baba for Dave. Wandered to the tube through the market after, phoning mum who seemed to be rather tired and with a cold so not wanting to meet Auntie tomorrow. Though I suspect she might be trying to avoid doing some tricky bank admin.

29 November 2023
Covent Garden WC2
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

