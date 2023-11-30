Previous
The Actors' Church by boxplayer
334 / 365

The Actors' Church

Looking Christmassy on this icily cold evening. Thick frost this morning that Dave needed to scrape away and it stayed cold. Walked through the parks into the office.

After work, met auntie R at Covent Garden and walked through the market in search of a café. Had tea and toasties in Paul's which was just handily around the corner from the church.

We joined the small queue outside and were let in after 7 finding pews at the front. Auntie R had fancied Christmas carols and so I'd got tickets for this. A charming evening with the Southend Boys and Girls Choirs doing Britten's Ceremony of Carols, festive songs and readings, and congregational carols. Mulled wine and mince pies available too.

Felt even colder when we emerged to go home.

A few deaths reported today - former Labour chancellor Alistair Darling, Henry Kissinger, and Shane McGowan - the Pogues always one of my favourite bands.

Bum https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-11-30
Eyes https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-30

30 November 2023
Covent Garden WC2
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
91% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
we named our daughter Kirsty , after we heard Billy Bragg's "New England" on the radio .... a bit of a link to Shane McGowan !
November 30th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
What a great capture.
November 30th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely twinkly capture
December 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise