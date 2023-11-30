The Actors' Church

Looking Christmassy on this icily cold evening. Thick frost this morning that Dave needed to scrape away and it stayed cold. Walked through the parks into the office.
After work, met auntie R at Covent Garden and walked through the market in search of a café. Had tea and toasties in Paul's which was just handily around the corner from the church.
We joined the small queue outside and were let in after 7 finding pews at the front. Auntie R had fancied Christmas carols and so I'd got tickets for this. A charming evening with the Southend Boys and Girls Choirs doing Britten's Ceremony of Carols, festive songs and readings, and congregational carols. Mulled wine and mince pies available too.
Felt even colder when we emerged to go home.
A few deaths reported today - former Labour chancellor Alistair Darling, Henry Kissinger, and Shane McGowan - the Pogues always one of my favourite bands.