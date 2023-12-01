Salvia hot lips

Or cold lips more like. Another perishing day after a thick frost but lots of glorious winter sunshine.Worked from home and cycled to the chocolate shop at lunchtime to pick up chocolates for the advent calendar. Spent a bit so she gave me a free bar just past its sell by date. Also had a look round the gift shop next door.



Planned a vague itinerary for a tour of Essex villages with my mum and auntie R tomorrow and booked a pub for lunch. Worked late till gone 7 before a supper of homemade chips, crispy oven cooked kale and random fish from half finished jars in the fridge. Watched the excellent Nomadland.



The brief few days of truce between Hamas and Israel to allow for hostage/prisoner swaps and aid to get through ended today sadly. Nightmare situation continues.



Walthamstow E17



