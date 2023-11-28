Previous
Bead House by boxplayer
Bead House

Its shutters displaying one of street artist Ben Eine's letters. Lots of shutters around here used to have his letters but they were painted a while back probably over 10 years ago, so many have gone.

In this neck of the woods for a workshop with colleagues from GDS. Walked from Liverpool Street to the swanky new towers at Aldgate. Spent a few hours finding out more about each other, common issues and upcoming work. Nice to see PS and PG again in person.

Lunchtime we went to the local street market and on Polly's recommendation, went for the Ethiopian vegan stall - a mix of vegetarian casseroles, lentils and spinach with some kind of flatbread.

After the workshop, worked clearing emails till gone 6. Home to try out the fish balls I got from the Norwegian church fair. Quite pleasant.

28 November 2023
Aldgate E1
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
