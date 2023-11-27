Sign up
Chipped
But not completely broken so I use this as my water mug in the bedroom. Working from home day and quite dismal with rain on and off. Didn't Zumba, still exhausted from the last few days, but did knee exercises.
Broken
27 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
Suzanne
ace
Perhaps it's a metaphor: we're all a bit chipped and not quite broken
November 27th, 2023
