Previous
Chipped by boxplayer
331 / 365

Chipped

But not completely broken so I use this as my water mug in the bedroom. Working from home day and quite dismal with rain on and off. Didn't Zumba, still exhausted from the last few days, but did knee exercises.

Broken https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-27

27 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Perhaps it's a metaphor: we're all a bit chipped and not quite broken
November 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise