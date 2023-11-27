Previous
Broken by boxplayer
Broken

This knob went not all that long after we moved in 10 years ago. Oven knobs now broken, really need to replace.

Chipped https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-27

27 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
