Previous
Blanket by boxplayer
Photo 1695

Blanket

November words 28

A beautiful blanket given to us by textile artist friend L - a wool blanket but she sewed lovely ribbons of colourful silk around the edges.

Bead shop https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-28

28 November 2023
Aldgate E1
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
464% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise