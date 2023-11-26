Previous
Temeraire by boxplayer
330 / 365

Temeraire

This book - the first in a series - has been lurking on our to-read shelf since 2014 according to the receipt from Oxfam inside. Then it had 4 titles in the series, now there's 9.

Have been trying to get to the older items on the to-read pile and this was worth it. A fabulous fantasy set in a time not dissimilar to our Napoleonic wars but with added dragons. So good I ordered the next lot in the series from Wob straightaway. And I found the only bookmark in my huge collection featuring a dragon - Drac from Park Guell in Barcelona.

Called the breakdown people first thing and they were very prompt and arrived before Dave had finished preparing breakfast. Turned out the battery had reached the end of its life and the guy replaced it there and then.

Relaxed breakfast after with T and B and mum - halloumi fry-up - before they drove mum home en route back to Bristol. I made myself useful by doing a Christmas present audit and making a huge chickpea leek and fennel soup for this evening and Dave's lunches.

Off to the ceilidh band class after - mainly going through the repertoire for the family and friends ceilidh most of the class was doing later.

Soup soon and Doctor Who on iPlayer.

Hairy https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-26

26 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise