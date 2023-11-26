This book - the first in a series - has been lurking on our to-read shelf since 2014 according to the receipt from Oxfam inside. Then it had 4 titles in the series, now there's 9.
Have been trying to get to the older items on the to-read pile and this was worth it. A fabulous fantasy set in a time not dissimilar to our Napoleonic wars but with added dragons. So good I ordered the next lot in the series from Wob straightaway. And I found the only bookmark in my huge collection featuring a dragon - Drac from Park Guell in Barcelona.
Called the breakdown people first thing and they were very prompt and arrived before Dave had finished preparing breakfast. Turned out the battery had reached the end of its life and the guy replaced it there and then.
Relaxed breakfast after with T and B and mum - halloumi fry-up - before they drove mum home en route back to Bristol. I made myself useful by doing a Christmas present audit and making a huge chickpea leek and fennel soup for this evening and Dave's lunches.
Off to the ceilidh band class after - mainly going through the repertoire for the family and friends ceilidh most of the class was doing later.