Andy among the bunting

Andy Cutting plays a solo bal at Cecil Sharp House - what a star - kept everyone entranced and dancing for nigh on 2 hours. A lovely end to an at times fraught day.
Lovely bright and cold and it started ok with a lie-in before T and B went to pick up mum and bring her to ours. We all piled into our car to drive to the Finnish Church Christmas fair good and early. Alas, the car didn't start - battery possibly but couldn't think why it would be down.
T and B had jump leads but we didn't have much time so we all piled into their car. This being smaller, it only had 2 seatbelts at the back so Dave had to stay behind. Got to the fair, but 10 mins late and they'd already stopped people going in so had a 20 minute wait to enter. We got my mum in straightaway obviously so she could wait inside.
Got in and it was very busy - rather fraught exchanges in the café as we tried to find seats for our traditional sos and mash start to our fair visit. Did eventually and calmed down over a gloggi with added vodka.
Good shop around the stalls after for cards, Christmas jewellery, Marimekko goods and Finnish food before open sandwiches and cake upstairs. Horrifyingly, they were out of cinnamon buns as their oven was playing up. I spotted a tray being brought in just as we were leaving so snaffled some to take away.
Stopped in at the smaller, more modest (and queue-less) Norwegian church fair and bought a nice woolly hat and fish balls as you do.
We were home for only a short respite of tea and cinnamon buns before we had to head out again to the bal - leaving T and B and mum to have a quiet night in.
Having been chucked off at Chalk Farm as Camden Town was closed, had a lovely evening of dancing with lots of friends in attendance - the HMs, C and S, Anna, Mel, Sian and many other familiar faces. After Andy there was a session and I busked along as well as I could to the many tunes in odd keys. Home for late night nibbles.
Queue https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-11-25
Balls https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-25
25 November 2023
Camden Town NW1