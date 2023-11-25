Previous
Balls by boxplayer
Photo 1692

Balls

November words 25

On sale at the Finnish Church Christmas fair.

Andy among the bunting https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-25
Queue https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-11-25

25 November 2023
Rotherhithe SE16
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
463% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise