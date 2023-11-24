Previous
From some handmade craft market or other and given to us years ago by my mum, I'm actually very fond of these festive tea light holders - sometimes I keep them up all year.

Later start after all the nights out as working from home. M and T went out for the day, but I had soup for lunch with B. Stopped for a late tea break to have a chat with M before she left for her flight.

A smorgasbord supper with T and B of bread, fish and cheese with a bottle of cava while watching Rear Window - not seen before, good stuff. Mum stayed home rather than come over, saving herself for tomorrow.

Earlier, Jo H successfully got us Bellowhead tickets having survived all the WhatsApp chatting yesterday about what venue, what ticket price yadda yadda...

Renee Salamon ace
They are really pretty, love how you’ve captured them
November 25th, 2023  
