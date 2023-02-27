Sign up
155 / 365
Colour version
For Cathy and Carole who said this one might be nice in colour.
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
Judith Johnson
ace
@busylady
I'm a retired teacher, married with three grown up children, a 14 year old Granddaughter, and three Grandsons aged 9, 6 and 3. I love...
Tags
china
,
circles
,
wedgwood
Dawn
ace
It is very lovely indeed
February 27th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
And it is! That’s lovely!
February 27th, 2023
Bob Zwolinsky
ace
I prefer the colour version, the colour adds interest that is lacking in the mono.
February 27th, 2023
