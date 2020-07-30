Previous
Cake in Disguise by carole_sandford
Cake in Disguise

This turned up in our staff room yesterday, made for us by our admin’s mother. Inside the icing was red velvet cake. A lovely welcome gesture, some people are so talented!
Carole Sandford

Kathy A
Wow, such an awesome cake! You all deserve something special. Keep safe Carole.
July 30th, 2020  
