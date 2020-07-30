Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 508
Cake in Disguise
This turned up in our staff room yesterday, made for us by our admin’s mother. Inside the icing was red velvet cake. A lovely welcome gesture, some people are so talented!
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments: 1
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
29th July 2020 10:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
work
,
cake
,
nurse
,
icing
,
uniform
,
sponge
,
carer
Kathy A
ace
Wow, such an awesome cake! You all deserve something special. Keep safe Carole.
July 30th, 2020
