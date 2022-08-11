Previous
Next
Castle Square by carole_sandford
Photo 809

Castle Square

A wide angled shot of Castle Square, framed by the over hanging leaves of a tree. There are people sat outside the Magna Carta pub, no one is wearing coats as it’s 19°C at nearly 10pm!
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
221% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
Really like this, the wide angle of Castle Square and the framing of the tree.
August 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise