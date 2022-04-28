Sign up
Photo 2077
Tulips
What started out as a general clean up today, ended up with moving furniture & cleaning far more than I had intended! Hence, no photo taken today. So, another taken of the tulips in the garden a few days ago.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
2863
photos
174
followers
148
following
569% complete
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
751
2072
752
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
26th April 2022 11:59am
Tags
flowers
,
tulips
,
colourful
Milanie
ace
What a beautiful tulip garden that must be. They are lovely.
April 28th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous !
April 28th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such beautiful colours make a lovely picture.
April 28th, 2022
