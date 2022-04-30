Sign up
Photo 2079
Pink Tulip
Loved the colour of this one & it was bowed down quite low to the ground. I think if I had touched it, all the petals would have fallen off!
30th April 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
30th April 2022 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pink
,
tulip
,
garden
,
delicate
Pat Knowles
ace
These shallow cupped tulips are very nice, good to see the inside of them.
April 30th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful
April 30th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Very pretty
April 30th, 2022
