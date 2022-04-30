Previous
Pink Tulip by carole_sandford
Photo 2079

Pink Tulip

Loved the colour of this one & it was bowed down quite low to the ground. I think if I had touched it, all the petals would have fallen off!
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Carole Sandford

Pat Knowles ace
These shallow cupped tulips are very nice, good to see the inside of them.
April 30th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful
April 30th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Very pretty
April 30th, 2022  
