Landscape B&W 6

Phil & took a trip down to Rutland today in search of interesting landscapes. This is Normanton Church on the shore of Rutland Water.

In the 1920s with an increasing population it was identified that a reservoir was required for the Midland area. The Gwash valley in Rutland was chosen as an ideal site. The locals complained about the intended demolition of Normanton church, so as a compromise it was decided to only submerge it partially.

The lower level of the deconsecrated church was filled with rubble & concrete & a new floor installed. The outcome was one of the most iconic churches in the Uk, appearing to float on the waterline.

We dodged many showers , it was really quite windy & soooo cold. The sun shone for this shot though.

I can actually remember them flooding this valley when I was around 11/12 yrs old. I had an aunt who lived at nearby Empingham. If any of you follow Richard Brown, this will be a familiar sight.