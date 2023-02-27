Previous
Full Circle 1 by carole_sandford
Full Circle 1

Flash of Red, back to circles for the last two days. Lots of circles in this everyday object.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Neat!
February 27th, 2023  
*lynn ace
amazing details
February 27th, 2023  
