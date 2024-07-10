Sign up
Previous
Photo 2880
Nice Surprise
When I first spotted this in the garden I thought it was another of our poppies, but on closer inspection, it’s a rather beautiful cosmos. Love the colour of this one.
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
2
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4179
photos
178
followers
147
following
789% complete
View this month »
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
2878
2879
2880
Latest from all albums
1222
2877
1223
2878
1224
2879
1225
2880
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 8
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
cosmos
KV
ace
Vibrant color.
July 10th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Such a stunning flower! Simple but beautiful.
July 10th, 2024
