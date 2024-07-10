Previous
Nice Surprise by carole_sandford
Photo 2880

Nice Surprise

When I first spotted this in the garden I thought it was another of our poppies, but on closer inspection, it’s a rather beautiful cosmos. Love the colour of this one.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

KV ace
Vibrant color.
July 10th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Such a stunning flower! Simple but beautiful.
July 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
