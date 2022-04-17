Previous
Next
Nobody Likes it But Me by corinnec
21 / 365

Nobody Likes it But Me

This pic was taken with my phone as I wanted to capture the falling snow. My family really does not like the result but I do :-)
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
We moved to New England where we renovate an old folk Victorian house built in 1890 (March 2021). While the renovation is taking a...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It looks like a great abstract.
April 17th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise