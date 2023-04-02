Previous
Us by corinnec
42 / 365

Us

This was July 2019 during our vacation in Italy. I never liked this picture and I had forgotten about it until it showed up in my random picture viewer.
Now, our daughter is a student in Toronto and we live in Vermont. So much has changed!
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Corinne C

@corinnec
Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
it is a lovely family photo corinne , be proud :)
April 1st, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
Beautiful image❤️
April 1st, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely family photo Corinne!
April 1st, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Special
April 1st, 2023  
