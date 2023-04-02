Sign up
42 / 365
Us
This was July 2019 during our vacation in Italy. I never liked this picture and I had forgotten about it until it showed up in my random picture viewer.
Now, our daughter is a student in Toronto and we live in Vermont. So much has changed!
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
706
photos
120
followers
196
following
7th July 2019 5:30pm
Tags
b&w
,
family
,
italy
,
bad picture
Phil Howcroft
ace
it is a lovely family photo corinne , be proud :)
April 1st, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
Beautiful image❤️
April 1st, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely family photo Corinne!
April 1st, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Special
April 1st, 2023
