41 / 365
Mom and Hubby
We visit the building site several times a week and today was one of our pilgrimages.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
8
1
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
I joined 365Project on October 2020 just in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. I always liked photography but I started this hobby only in...
705
photos
120
followers
196
following
Tags
portrait
,
family
,
building
,
vermont
Mags
ace
Nice capture! Love your fur baby!
April 1st, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
How exciting, and your dog is very curious about what you are doing!
April 1st, 2023
Milanie
ace
Nice to see the progress, isn't it. Looks pretty cold still
April 1st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
April 1st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
lovely family shot corinne , be careful on the building site , lots of dangers
April 1st, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
👌👌👌
April 1st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
It must be exciting to watch the progress.
April 1st, 2023
Corinne
ace
Et vous faites bien de surveiller de près … on a toujours quelques surprises dans la constructions ..
April 1st, 2023
