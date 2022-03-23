Sign up
Me and my girl
Ivy and I having a coffee break. Coffee for me and croissant for her. This is our regular Wednesday routine.
My little whirlwind is actually easier to manage in the cafe than at home. She is very nosy and loves pottering around.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Tags
me
,
ivy
,
selfie
Ingrid
ace
Lovely photo!
March 23rd, 2022
