Me and my girl
21 / 365

Me and my girl

Ivy and I having a coffee break. Coffee for me and croissant for her. This is our regular Wednesday routine.

My little whirlwind is actually easier to manage in the cafe than at home. She is very nosy and loves pottering around.
23rd March 2022

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Photo Details

Ingrid ace
Lovely photo!
March 23rd, 2022  
