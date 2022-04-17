Previous
I wonder by denful
22 / 365

I wonder

Ivy’s first Easter egg hunt went well. She collected about 6 mini eggs before her focus changed.

Shall I eat this or shall I not….. I will let you guess.
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
So sweet!
April 17th, 2022  
