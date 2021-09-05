Previous
Black and white tree by dkbarnett
Photo 626

Black and white tree

This morning Bryce and I took the dogs for a walk. This tree is not far from our place. Because it sits by itself in a paddock, I decided to do a double exposure - (actually 4 exposures in camera) all from a different angle.
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Delwyn Barnett

Photo Details

leggzy
It gives a really cool effect
September 5th, 2021  
