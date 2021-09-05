Sign up
Photo 626
Black and white tree
This morning Bryce and I took the dogs for a walk. This tree is not far from our place. Because it sits by itself in a paddock, I decided to do a double exposure - (actually 4 exposures in camera) all from a different angle.
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
12
1
365
X-T4
5th September 2021 10:51am
tree
black
and
white
exposure
double
leggzy
It gives a really cool effect
September 5th, 2021
