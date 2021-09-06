Previous
Next
Highland Cattle by dkbarnett
Photo 627

Highland Cattle

I was driving back home today when I saw some of these lovely looking cattle with big horns in a paddock. For once I didn't have my camera with me, so I drove back an hour or so later. I think they are such cool looking animals.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
171% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise