Photo 627
Highland Cattle
I was driving back home today when I saw some of these lovely looking cattle with big horns in a paddock. For once I didn't have my camera with me, so I drove back an hour or so later. I think they are such cool looking animals.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
black
,
white
,
cattle
,
&
,
horns
,
theme-animals
