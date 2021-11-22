Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 704
Afternoon break for the workers
In a beautiful place like Queenstown and this was the only photo I took all day! These guys were having their afternoon tea break alongside the river.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1191
photos
72
followers
95
following
193% complete
View this month »
701
702
703
704
705
706
707
708
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
22nd November 2021 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
white
,
street
,
&
,
colour
,
selection
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close