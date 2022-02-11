Previous
Swiss cheese with a worm? by dkbarnett
Photo 784

Swiss cheese with a worm?

Ah no!
Just experimenting with water drops on glass. The little worm is an illustration on a piece of yellow card.
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details

kali ace
fun image
February 12th, 2022  
