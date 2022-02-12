Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 785
Aloe Aloe
Refraction through a water filled glass bowl - with a spiky aloe plant sitting behind. I have superimposed two images in photoshop and played with the blending modes a wee bit.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1276
photos
73
followers
97
following
215% complete
View this month »
778
779
780
781
782
783
784
785
Latest from all albums
381
782
382
783
108
784
109
785
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
11th February 2022 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
aloe
,
refraction
,
double-image
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close