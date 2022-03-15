Previous
Next
Dragonfly with dinner by dkbarnett
Photo 816

Dragonfly with dinner

The pink in the background is from my Waimare rose. I was intrigued to see this dragonfly buzzing around, then settle onto a rose stem with it's dinner. It was so busy eating it let me get quite close with the camera.
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
223% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise