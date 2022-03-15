Sign up
Photo 816
Dragonfly with dinner
The pink in the background is from my Waimare rose. I was intrigued to see this dragonfly buzzing around, then settle onto a rose stem with it's dinner. It was so busy eating it let me get quite close with the camera.
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
14th March 2022 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
macro
,
fly
,
dragonfly
