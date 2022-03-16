Previous
Looking up by dkbarnett
Photo 817

Looking up

This tree is outside my bedroom and is looking stunning at the moment. This is from underneath looking up. It is a yellow trumpet tree or Brugmansia.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Delwyn Barnett

