Photo 831
Lady bug
I was swatting pesky houseflies in my kitchen when I noticed this lady bug on my bench. This is 4 separate photos of the lady bug, although for a few seconds it actually didn't move.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
30th March 2022 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
bug
,
insect
,
lady
