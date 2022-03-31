Previous
Preggie photo against the sun by dkbarnett
Photo 832

Preggie photo against the sun

I didn't take any photos at all on 31 March so I thought I would post another from the photoshoot with my daughter and son-in-law.
I rather liked this silhouette shot as well.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details

Steve ace
Nice framing
April 2nd, 2022  
