Photo 832
Preggie photo against the sun
I didn't take any photos at all on 31 March so I thought I would post another from the photoshoot with my daughter and son-in-law.
I rather liked this silhouette shot as well.
31st March 2022
31st Mar 22
1
0
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Tags
portrait
,
golden
,
hour
,
maternity
Steve
ace
Nice framing
April 2nd, 2022
