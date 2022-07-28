Previous
flying low by dkbarnett
Photo 951

flying low

From Christchurch we flew to Wellington, and while the guys were out doing their thing, I walked to Lyall Bay near the airport. A blustery and rainy day.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Wylie ace
wow, it does look low!
August 5th, 2022  
