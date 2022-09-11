Sign up
Photo 996
Mist and sunrise
On Sunday morning at Opua, I woke to a beautiful mist outside. I love those kind of mornings and had a wonderful time taking lots of photos. It was very difficult choosing just one to upload to 365.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
2
2
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1574
photos
84
followers
81
following
272% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
11th September 2022 6:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
water
,
boats
,
sunrise
,
mist
,
harbour
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 12th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
It reminds me of a famous painting. i'll think about who painted it while I fave this one!
September 12th, 2022
