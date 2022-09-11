Previous
Mist and sunrise by dkbarnett
Photo 996

Mist and sunrise

On Sunday morning at Opua, I woke to a beautiful mist outside. I love those kind of mornings and had a wonderful time taking lots of photos. It was very difficult choosing just one to upload to 365.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Delwyn Barnett

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 12th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
It reminds me of a famous painting. i'll think about who painted it while I fave this one!
September 12th, 2022  
