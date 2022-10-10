Previous
Self portrait with chicken by dkbarnett
Self portrait with chicken

For a bit of fun I thought I would try to emulate the style of Peter Peryer, a photography artist. We have a photo of his on our wall - see previous photo.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Delwyn Barnett

JackieR ace
You look very serious!!
October 16th, 2022  
Kathy ace
So serious. I like the emulation of the photographer's portrait. Well done.
October 16th, 2022  
