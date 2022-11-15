Sign up
Photo 1060
Beech Strawberry
This is fungus that is found on the Silver Beech. I have never seen this before.
15th November 2022
15th Nov 22
1
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, wow, that's incredible. I've never seen anything like that.
December 8th, 2022
