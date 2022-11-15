Previous
Next
Beech Strawberry by dkbarnett
Photo 1060

Beech Strawberry

This is fungus that is found on the Silver Beech. I have never seen this before.
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
290% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, wow, that's incredible. I've never seen anything like that.
December 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise