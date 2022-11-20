Previous
Yellow rose with raindrops by dkbarnett
Photo 1065

Yellow rose with raindrops

When we arrived at Franz Joseph, we stayed for two nights with an old lady. She had a large house and a large garden. I enjoyed taking photos of some of her roses.
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

Delwyn Barnett

John Falconer ace
Great shot. Love water droplets.
December 13th, 2022  
Brian ace
Great POV. Such texture and fantastic water drops
December 13th, 2022  
