Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1065
Yellow rose with raindrops
When we arrived at Franz Joseph, we stayed for two nights with an old lady. She had a large house and a large garden. I enjoyed taking photos of some of her roses.
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
1709
photos
88
followers
88
following
291% complete
View this month »
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
Latest from all albums
1065
454
169
170
171
172
173
174
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
20th November 2022 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
garden
,
west-coast
,
franz-joseph
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. Love water droplets.
December 13th, 2022
Brian
ace
Great POV. Such texture and fantastic water drops
December 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close