Previous
Next
Small flowers by dkbarnett
Photo 1310

Small flowers

We had a lovely visit with a friend from home who is currently living and working in Perth. We met at a nice café in Kings Park. While waiting for them to arrive I photographed some small flowers in the bush.
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
367% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Lovely blue flowers.
August 26th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
Nice shot. This may have been a Hardenburgia creeper. So many gorgeous flowers in Kings Park...
August 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise