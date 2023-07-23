Sign up
Photo 1310
Small flowers
We had a lovely visit with a friend from home who is currently living and working in Perth. We met at a nice café in Kings Park. While waiting for them to arrive I photographed some small flowers in the bush.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
2
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2218
photos
104
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
24th July 2023 12:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
park
,
perth
,
western-australia
Kathy
ace
Lovely blue flowers.
August 26th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Nice shot. This may have been a Hardenburgia creeper. So many gorgeous flowers in Kings Park...
August 26th, 2023
