Darter Cormorant by dkbarnett
Photo 1311

Darter Cormorant

We stayed in a hotel in Perth for a couple of nights. While going for a walk along the Swan River I took a photo of this lovely cormorant. It was sitting on the edge of the river and wasn't afraid of people walking quite closely to it.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Delwyn Barnett

