Photo 1311
Darter Cormorant
We stayed in a hotel in Perth for a couple of nights. While going for a walk along the Swan River I took a photo of this lovely cormorant. It was sitting on the edge of the river and wasn't afraid of people walking quite closely to it.
24th July 2023
24th Jul 23
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
2218
photos
104
followers
104
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
24th July 2023 4:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
perth
,
darter
,
cormorant
,
western-australia
,
swan-river
