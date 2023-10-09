Previous
Enjoying the sun by dkbarnett
Photo 1387

Enjoying the sun

This dreadlocked gentleman enjoying the late afternoon sun in Queenstown Gardens
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Delwyn Barnett

ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
380% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Terrific shot especially in b&w. Favourite
October 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise