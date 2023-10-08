Sign up
Photo 1386
Gates of Haast
The Gates of Haast is a bridge over the Haast River. The large boulders and cascading water is always a must stop for me.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
1
Delwyn Barnett
ace
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
8th October 2023 12:39pm
Tags
water
,
rocks
,
river
,
cascade
Krista Mae
ace
I can see why! I have no words. Love how you captured the cascading water.
October 12th, 2023
