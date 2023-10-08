Previous
Gates of Haast by dkbarnett
Photo 1386

Gates of Haast

The Gates of Haast is a bridge over the Haast River. The large boulders and cascading water is always a must stop for me.
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Delwyn Barnett

I can see why! I have no words. Love how you captured the cascading water.
October 12th, 2023  
