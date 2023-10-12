Selfie queen

Hubby and I had lunch at a Café just outside Queenstown. We were sitting inside while this beautiful young lady was sitting at a table outside. I was intrigued watching her set up her self phone and take a series of selfies.



I happened to read the following today:



'Psychologists believe that taking selfies can become a dangerous addiction. More often than not, those addicted to taking and posting selfies are suffering from body dysmorphic disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder, or depression, all of which can significantly interfere with your daily functioning. British psychologist Dr David Veal, says selfie-addiction is a “mental health issue with an extremely high suicide rate.'



Not sure about the above as so many people do take selfies, but this young lady sure seemed taken with her looks. I felt slightly mean taking her photos, but I did have a long lens and there was no way she would have seen me even if she was taking notice of anything but herself!