Photo 1422
Fish Hook
This Phalaenopsis orchid plant is sitting on my bench. I was intrigued by the curl of this petal.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
Delwyn Barnett
@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year. As a photography beginner I found the project very helpful and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
14th November 2023 8:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
orchid
,
petal
,
phalaenopsis
John Falconer
ace
Very nice macro
November 16th, 2023
