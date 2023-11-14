Previous
Fish Hook by dkbarnett
Photo 1422

Fish Hook

This Phalaenopsis orchid plant is sitting on my bench. I was intrigued by the curl of this petal.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Delwyn Barnett

@dkbarnett
I began the 365 project in October 2016 and completed the year.
John Falconer ace
Very nice macro
November 16th, 2023  
